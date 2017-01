New California Law Further Restricts Smartphone Use While Driving Starting January 1st, drivers in California will be banned from operating their smartphone -- unless it’s mounted to a dashboard or windshield – and can be activated with one finger tap or swipe.

New Law Aims To Protect Rights Of Surviving Homeowners A new state law requires loan servicing companies to talk to homeowners directly and tell them about programs that help avoid foreclosure.

Collectibles Law Threatens Used Book Stores Used booksellers say a new California law set to take effect at the first of the year could hurt their businesses.

New Law Bans Tobacco Products At Youth Sports Events ALSO: Some Californians could soon taste test what the astronauts drink. Not Tang.